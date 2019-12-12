Get ready to take a trip to Washington Heights, because the first full trailer for the "In the Heights" movie is here.

The story of "In the Heights" is about "a block that was disappearing," star Anthony Ramos explains to a group of children in the movie's trailer. "A barrio called Washington Heights, the streets they were made of music."

The film is adapted from the Tony award-winning musical from creator Lin-Manuel Miranda. The show, which was nominated for 13 Tony Awards, was a precursor to Miranda's mega-hit "Hamilton" musical.

Ramos, who originated the roles of John Laurens and Philip Hamilton in "Hamilton," takes on the role of Usnavi, which Miranda originated on Broadway.

The movie is directed by John Chu, who also directed "Crazy Rich Asians." He describes the musical as "a beautiful story about change," according to VARIETY.

“I believe that this movie is an amazingly beautiful seed that can change a lot of minds,” Chu explained Wednesday during an event previewing the trailer.

The first trailer even gives fans a brief look at Lin-Manuel Miranda's movie cameo as Piraguero - the Washington Heights vendor who sells flavored ice.

"In the Heights" arrives in theaters on June 26, 2020.

Anthony Ramos as Usnavi and Melissa Barrera as Vanessa in Warner Bros. Pictures’ “IN THE HEIGHTS,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release.

