With so many celebrities attending the Golden Globe Awards, it can be hard to determine who made the biggest splash on the red carpet. This year however, one star has made a big impression, and the internet has dubbed her the "Fiji water girl."

The woman was seen on the red carpet wearing a blue gown and carrying a tray of Fiji water bottles. She appeared in the background of several photographs featuring celebrities on the red carpet. The internet loved how she made direct eye contact with the camera in every image she photobombed.

wow! three of my favorite stars in one photo! pic.twitter.com/Lr2Kp39mTc — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) January 7, 2019

The fiji water girl is serving LOOKS. Opportunity seeking at its finest. Get it queen! pic.twitter.com/LfgiKvG3bQ — Alex Grigorian (@alexgrigorian_) January 7, 2019

Ok Fiji water girl, a star is born. You’re the true winner of golden globes. pic.twitter.com/YN4h5jvbEi — Kim Chi (@KimChi_Chic) January 7, 2019

The images quickly went viral, and Twitter users have already started creating memes about her.

Fiji water has been sponsoring the Golden Globe awards since 2016.