Bre Payton — a staff writer for the conservative news and opinion site The Federalist — has died at the age of 26 after a sudden illness.

The Federalist confirmed Payton's death on Friday, saying the writer died in San Diego, California. Payton's illness became widely public on Friday morning, after San Diego-area politician Morgan Murtaugh tweeted that she had found Payton, a friend, unconscious on Thursday morning.

A profile on CaringBridge.org shared by Murtaugh says that Payton was battling the flu and "possibly meningitis."

Murtaugh announced Payton's death on Twitter Friday prompting numerous tributes, including condolences from Meghan McCain — daughter of the late Sen. John McCain — and a column from Washington Examiner editor Philip Klein.

"Many of you may have known Bre as a feisty, funny, and sarcastic Federalist author or from her frequent appearances on television. But anybody who met her in real life mainly knew her as a wonderful person," Klein wrote.

Payton recently appeared on Fox News, criticizing media coverage of Melania Trump as "sexist." In a Fox and Friends appearance earlier in 2018, she criticized media coverage of President Donald Trump as "fake, fake, fake news."

Tributes to Payton and condolences to her family began circulating on social media on Friday:

Thank you everyone for your prayers. It is with a heavy heart that I type this. Unfortunately Bre has passed. Please send prayers to her family. Rest in paradise you beautiful soul. https://t.co/pMFCZNaqKl — Morgan Murtaugh (@morganmurtaugh) December 28, 2018

Ben and I are absolutely gutted and horrified by this news. Our prayers for @Bre_payton and her family. We are less without her - in every possible way. A wonderful, fearless, vibrant, intelligent young woman. Sending prayers to all of her family and friends during this darkness. https://t.co/K5nfRiB7gy — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) December 28, 2018

She lit up every room she stepped into and lived with courage and kindness for everyone. As we mourn with the Payton family and our friends at @FDRLST let us all aspire to be more like @Bre_Payton. She will be greatly missed by us all. — The Daily Signal (@DailySignal) December 28, 2018