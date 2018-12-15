WASHINGTON — A federal judge in Texas ruled late Friday that core aspects of the Affordable Care Act, commonly referred to as "Obamacare", was unconstitutional, a win for Republicans and the Trump administration that is sure to leave those insured under the system in uncertain territory.

The 55-page ruling by U.S. District Judge Reed O’Connor in the Nothern District of Texas was issued just one day before open enrollment was set to end this year for "Obamacare," President Barack Obama's signature legislation during his tenure.

O’Connor, in the ruling, agreed with a coalition of Republicans that it was unconstitutional to mandate people buy health insurance and tax those who weren't in compliance.

"The court today finds the individual mandate is no longer fairly readable as an exercise of Congress's tax power and continues to be unsustainable under Congress's interstate commerce power," O’Connor wrote. "The court therefore finds the individual mandate, unmoored from a tax, is unconstitutional."

The ruling will likely be appealed.

President Donald Trump touted the ruling late Friday as a way forward for Congress to pass new healthcare legislation, something unlikely to happen as the new Democratic-led House takes over in January.

As I predicted all along, Obamacare has been struck down as an UNCONSTITUTIONAL disaster! Now Congress must pass a STRONG law that provides GREAT healthcare and protects pre-existing conditions. Mitch and Nancy, get it done! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 15, 2018

In another tweet, Trump called the ruling "great news for America!"