30 facts about Joe Biden and Kamala Harris

Here are some fun facts about the new first and second families ahead of the Inauguration on Jan. 20.

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris are just days away from becoming the nation's top two leaders.

Biden and his wife Dr. Jill Biden will be the new occupants at the White House, while Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff will soon move in to the Naval Observatory, the official residence of the vice president.

Below are 30 facts about the soon-to-be first and second families in Washington.

Joe Biden and the new first family

1. At 78, Joe Biden will be the oldest person to become president of the United States. President Donald Trump previously held this title, as he was 70 when he took office.

2. Joe Biden had four children – Hunter, Beau, Naomi and Ashley. Naomi died at the age of one in a car crash that also took the life of Biden’s late wife, Neilia, in 1972. Beau died in 2015 after battling brain cancer. Joe Biden also has seven grandchildren.

3. Joe Biden is the oldest of four siblings including his sister Valerie and brothers Frank and Jim.

4. Joe Biden is a huge fan of Amtrak and estimates he’s ridden more than 2 million miles aboard 16,000 Amtrak trains. Biden would commute to Washington from his home in Wilmington, Del., as a U.S. senator. Biden originally planned to travel to Washington for his Inauguration on an Amtrak train, but those plans were scrapped due to security concerns.

5. Joe Biden owns a 1967 Corvette Stingray, a wedding gift from his late father who ran a Chevrolet dealership.

6. Joe Biden defeated an incumbent in 1972 to become the fifth-youngest person ever elected to the U.S. Senate.

7. Before the 2020 campaign, Biden ran for president two other times, in 1988 and 2008.

8. In his junior and senior years of high school, Joe Biden was elected class president. He was unable to run for student body president because he had too many demerits.

9. In high school, Biden played football as a wide receiver and running back.

10. Growing up in Scranton, Pa., and later Wilmington, Del., Biden was bullied because of his stutter.

11. After law school, Biden was drafted for the Vietnam War, but failed the medical assessment due to asthma.

12. Biden met his late wife, Neilia Hunter, on a spring break trip to the Bahamas during his junior year of college. He met his second wife, Jill Tracy Jacobs, on a blind date arranged by his brother.

13. Biden regularly attends mass and will become the second Catholic president after John F. Kennedy.

14. Joe Biden does not drink alcohol.

15. Biden loves frozen desserts, especially chocolate chip ice cream.

16. Joe Biden was an adjunct law professor teaching constitutional law at the Widener University Delaware Law School from 1991 to 2008.

17. Joe and Jill Biden will be joined in the White House by their two German shepherds, named Champ and Major, and are planning to get a cat. Biden fractured his foot in late November while playing with Major, who will be the first rescue dog in the White House.

18. Dr. Jill Biden plans to continue teaching as first lady, making her the first presidential spouse to continue a full-time professional career.

19. The Bidens own a home in Rehoboth Beach, Del., a property they bought to spend time with family after Joe Biden served as vice president.

20. Before leaving the White House in 2017, President Barack Obama surprised Joe Biden as the recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor.

Facts about Kamala Harris and the second family

1. Harris’ mother gave her the name “Kamala” as a nod to her Indian roots. The name means “lotus” and is another name for Lakshmi, the Hindu goddess of wealth, fortune, love, beauty, joy and prosperity.

2. After spending her early years growing up in the Bay Area in California, Kamala Harris lived in Montreal, Canada, throughout middle and high school while her mother taught at McGill University.

3. Kamala Harris married her husband Doug Emhoff, an entertainment lawyer, at the age of 49 in 2014.

4. Doug Emhoff will be the first Jewish spouse of either a president or vice president.

5. Harris is the stepmother to her husband, Doug Emhoff's two children. Cole and Ella both refer to her as “Momala.”

6. Kamala Harris loves to cook, with roast chicken being her go-to dinner.

7. Harris collects Converse Chuck Taylor shoes.

8. Kamala Harris was good friends with Beau Biden, Joe Biden’s late son, when they both served as attorneys general of their respective states -- Harris in California and Biden in Delaware.

9. Harris is the first woman, the first Black person and the first Asian American elected vice president of the United States.