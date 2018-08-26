Facebook activated its Safety Check feature for Jacksonville, Florida following a deadly shooting at a Madden gaming tournament on Sunday.

Facebook users around Jacksonville Landing, where the shooting occurred, could mark themselves as "safe" and check if their friends were safe. People in the area should have received a notification asking to check in. They could also set up alerts to see when their friends are marked safe.

In addition to the ability to check on friends, Facebook users could also read news stories and donate on the Jacksonville page.

At least four people were killed and 11 were injured after a shooter opened fire at Jacksonville Landing on Sunday, two police sources told WTLV.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said one suspect was dead at the scene, and it was unknown if there was a second shooter. A search was underway.

Authorities asked that people hiding in the area call 911 so police can get them out.

"We are finding many people hiding in locked areas at The Landing," the sheriff's office said. "We ask you to stay calm, stay where you are hiding. SWAT is doing a methodical search inside The Landing. We will get to you. Please don’t come running out."

