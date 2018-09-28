A security breach has affected nearly 50 million Facebook accounts, the tech giant revealed Friday.

According to Facebook, their engineering team discovered on Tuesday that attackers had exploited the "View As" feature on the service, allowing them to steal "Facebook access tokens" which could be used to take over people's accounts.

Facebook says it has taken steps to fix the security problem and alerted law enforcement.

As a result, Facebook reset the access tokens for the affected accounts and another 40 million accounts that used the "View as" feature in the last year.

In total, around 90 million people were automatically logged out and will have to log back into Facebook, or any of their apps that use Facebook login.

The company said there's no need for anyone to change their passwords.

Facebook said it's investigation is still in its early stages and they aren't sure if any accounts were misused.

"We also don’t know who’s behind these attacks or where they’re based," Facebook's VP of Product Management, Guy Rosen, said in an online post.

