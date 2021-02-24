Everything coming and leaving Netflix in March 2021

Netflix plans on releasing a packed lineup of movies, shows, docuseries and comedy specials throughout the month of March.

WASHINGTON — After dominating the 78th Annual Golden Globes Awards nomination list, Netflix on Wednesday announced what's coming and going on its platform in March.

Netflix, which topped all studios at the Globes last year too, leads 2021 with a commanding 42 nominations, with 22 coming in film categories and 20 in television. No other studio was close. David Fincher's “Mank" lead the film nominees with six nods and “The Crown” toped all television series.

Throughout the month of March, the selection of shows and movies just gets better and better. The highly anticipated Netflix-original movie "Moxie" follows a girl who is inspired by her mom's (Amy Poehler, who is also the director of the film) rebellious past and a confident new friend to publish an anonymous magazine calling out sexism at her school.

A few comedy specials will be coming out throughout the month too, including sets with South African comedian Loyiso Gol, Nate Bargatze and the comics of RebellComedy.

Netflix will also release a new documentary "Seaspiracy," available to your streaming pleasure starting March 24, which shows humankind's impacts on marine species while uncovering a sinister conspiracy.

The streaming service is also offering blockbuster hits like "I Am Legend," "Crazy, Stupid, Love," "Rain Man," "Invictus" and "The Pursuit of Happyness."

However, all good things must come to an end. Netflix also listed what shows and movies will be leaving the platform in March including "Inception," "The Perks of Being a Wallflower," "The Prince & Me," "Silver Linings Playbook" and "Taxi Driver."

Coming to Netflix March 2021

March 1

"Batman Begins" (2005)

"Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell" -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

"Blanche Gardin: Bonne Nuit Blanch"e (2021)

"Crazy, Stupid, Love" (2011)

"Dances with Wolves" (1990)

"DC Super Hero Girls: Season 1"

"I Am Legend" (2007)

"Invictus" (2009)

"Jason X" (2001)

"Killing Gunther" (2017)

"LEGO Marvel Spider-Man: Vexed by Venom" (2019)

"Nights in Rodanthe" (2008)

"Power Rangers Beast Morphers: S2"

"Rain Man" (1988)

"Step Up: Revolution" (2012)

"Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny" (2006)

"The Dark Knight" (2008)

"The Pursuit of Happyness" (2006)

"Training Day" (2001)

"Two Weeks Notice" (2002)

"Year One" (2009)

March 2

"Black or White" (2014)

March 3

"Moxie" -- NETFLIX FILM

"Murder Among the Mormons" -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

"Parker" (2013)

"Safe Haven" (2013)

March 4

"Pacific Rim: The Black"

March 5

"Dogwashers" -- NETFLIX FILM

"Nevenka: Breaking the Silence" -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

"Sentinelle" -- NETFLIX FILM

March 8

"Bombay Begums" -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

"Bombay Rose" -- NETFLIX FILM

March 9

"The Houseboat" -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

"StarBeam: Season 3"

March 10

"Dealer" -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

"Last Chance U: Basketball" -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

"Marriage or Mortgage" -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

March 11

"The Block Island Sound" (2020)

"Coven of Sisters" -- NETFLIX FILM

March 12

"Love Alarm: Season 2" -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

"The One" -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

"Paper Lives" -- NETFLIX FILM

"Paradise PD: Part 3" -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

"YES DAY" -- NETFLIX FILM

March 14

"Audrey" (2020)

March 15

"Bakugan: Armored Alliance"

"The BFG" (2016)

"The Last Blockbuster" (2020)

"The Lost Pirate Kingdom" -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

March 16

"RebellComedy: Straight Outta the Zoo" -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

"Savages" (2012)

March 17

"Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal" -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

"Under Suspicion: Uncovering the Wesphael Case" -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

March 18

"B: The Beginning Succession"

"Cabras da Peste" -- NETFLIX FILM

"Deadly Illusions" (2021)

"The Fluffy Movie" (2014)

"Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American" -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

"Skylines" (2020)

March 19

"Sky Rojo" -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

March 20

"Jiu Jitsu" (2020)

March 22

"Navillera" -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

March 23

"Loyiso Gola: Unlearning" -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

March 24

"Seaspiracy" -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

"Who Killed Sara?" -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

March 25

"Caught by a Wave" -- NETFLIX FILM

"Millennials: Season 3"

"Secret Magic Control Agency"

March 26

"Bad Trip" -- NETFLIX FILM

"Big Time Rush: Seasons 1-4"

"Croupier" (1998)

"The Irregulars" -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

"Magic for Humans by Mago Pop" -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

"Nailed It!: Double Trouble" -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

March 29

"Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom" (2013)

"Rainbow High: Season 1"

March 30

"7 Yards: The Chris Norton Story" (2020)

"Octonauts & the Ring of Fire"

March 31

"At Eternity's Gate" (2018)

"Haunted: Latin America" -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Leaving Netflix in March 2021

March 3

"Rectify: Seasons 1-4"

March 7

"Hunter X Hunter (2011): Seasons 1-3"

March 8

"Apollo 18" (2011)

"The Young Offenders" (2016)

March 9

"November Criminals" (2017)

"The Boss's Daughter" (2015)

March 10

"Last Ferry" (2019)

"Summer Night" (2019)

March 13

"Spring Breakers" (2012)

"The Outsider" (2019)

March 14

"Aftermath" (2017)

"Marvel & ESPN Films Present: 1 of 1: Genesis"

"The Assignment" (2016)

"The Student" (2017)

March 15

"Chicken Little" (2005)

March 16

"Deep Undercover: Collections 1-3"

"Love Dot Com: The Social Experiment" (2019)

"Silver Linings Playbook" (2012)

March 17

"All About Nina" (2018)

"Come and Find Me" (2016)

March 20

"Conor McGregor: Notorious" (2017)

March 22

"Agatha and the Truth of Murder" (2018)

"I Don't Know How She Does It" (2011)

March 24

"USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage" (2016)

March 25

"Blood Father" (2016)

"The Hurricane Heist" (2018)

March 26

"Ghost Rider" (2007)

March 27

"Domino" (2019)

March 30

"Extras: Seasons 1-2"

"Killing Them Softly" (2012)

"London Spy: Season 1"

"The House That Made Me: Seasons 1-3"

March 31

"Arthur" (2011)

"Chappaquiddick" (2017)

"Enter the Dragon" (1973)

"God's Not Dead" (2014)

"Hedgehogs" (2016)

"Inception" (2010)

"Killer Klowns from Outer Space" (1988)

"Kung Fu Hustle" (2004)

"Molly's Game" (2017)

"Money Talks" (1997)

"School Daze" (1988)

"Secret in Their Eyes" (2015)

"Sex and the City: The Movie" (2008)

"Sex and the City 2" (2010)

"Sinister Circle" (2017)

"Skin Wars: Seasons 1-3"

"Taxi Driver" (1976)

"The Bye Bye Man" (2017)

"The Perks of Being a Wallflower" (2012)

"The Prince & Me" (2004)