The wife of Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang says she was sexually assaulted by her obstetrician while she was pregnant with the couple's first child.

Evelyn Yang tells CNN the assault happened in 2012 and she was initially afraid to tell anyone

She and 31 other women are now suing the doctor and the hospital system, saying they conspired and enabled the crimes.

She says she was encouraged to speak out after seeing the positive reception she and her husband had been getting on the campaign trail by being open about their son's autism.

Andrew Yang says he's proud of his wife for speaking out.

The doctor's lawyer has denied the allegations.

