Colin Jost and Michael Che will step out from behind the Weekend Update anchor desk to host NBC's 70th Primetime Emmy Awards (Monday, 8 EDT/5 PDT), with their boss, "Saturday Night Live" producer Lorne Michaels, steering the three-hour (we hope) awards show from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Why is the tag team known for barbed political humor the best choice to host a self-congratulatory kudofest?

"Certainly, they’re not the best; we couldn’t get the best," Michaels deadpans. "But they were available, and I think they’ll do a good job."

This year's broadcast is set to open with a live musical number with a few special guests, and include a filmed segment or two, along with the real business: handing out 26 awards.

After hitting record-low ratings in each of the past two years, "we went in with a No. 1 priority on the bulletin board of: How do we make this feel different, and how do we make this a fun show to watch?" Che says. A top goal: Keeping the three-hour show fast-paced.

Most viewers haven't seen Che, 35, or Jost, 36, away from the anchor desk of "SNL," which begins its 44th season Sept. 29 and through last weekend has won 71 Emmys, more than any other show. So what will they learn about the hosts? "That we can tell jokes standing?" Che says.

In August, Jost mocked the "self-serious" nature of awards shows but now says he meant that selfishly. "People put a lot of work into the shows they do, so when you get nominated for an Emmy, it’s, like, one of the biggest nights of your life," he says. But "it’s important for us to look at it not in a very serious way, because it’s not our job."

They'll have comedic help. "There’s definitely people who are friends, either from the "SNL" family or our stand-up world, who are sending in random jokes or ideas, which is fun even if they’re completely unusable," Jost says. "They’re entertaining for us."

Expect some political humor, although "we're not doing Weekend Update," says Michaels, who promises he'll resist attempts by President Donald Trump to provoke Hollywood types with pre-show tweets. "This is a community that cares deeply about things and also has a lot of strong opinions. That will be part of the show."

Unlike other awards shows, the Emmys rotate among the four major broadcast networks each year. This year's rare Monday broadcast stems from a conflict with "Sunday Night Football." But that also means the awards show won't compete against "Sunday Night Football," often the top-rated primetime program.

As for who should win, Jost hopes David Lynch will take home a directing Emmy for his "Twin Peaks" revival. Che is rooting for the home team after "SNL" won seven awards at last weekend's early ceremonies and is up for 12 more Monday.

"It’s kind of dope that our show is getting recognized so much. But also I want to see everybody black," he says. "I’m kidding, obviously. But I do think it’s really cool to see shows like 'Insecure' and 'Atlanta' and even 'This Is Us' and '(RuPaul's) Drag Race' and 'Queer Eye.' There’s a lot of color and a lot of flavors that are nominated. It’s dope to see different groups be celebrated. And that’s kind of the cool thing that the Emmys can do."

What the hosts can't do, they say, is model their gig on the memorable three-time Golden Globes hosting stint of former "SNL" stars Amy Poehler and Tina Fey.

"I can’t think of a worse thing than trying to do what the two best comedians maybe living would do," Che says. "We’re just trying to do our thing and have our own moments. Tina and Amy, good luck climbing that."

