Ellen DeGeneres says she's going back and forth on what she'll do when the contract for her talk show ends in the summer of 2020.

In an interview with The New York Times, DeGeneres said she recently opted to extend her contract but was close to walking away.

DeGeneres said her brother is an advocate for her to stay on, saying the country needs her positivity with Donald Trump as president.

But she says her wife, Portia de Rossi, gets mad when her brother brings it up.

"I just think she’s such a brilliant actress and stand-up that it doesn’t have to be this talk show for her creativity,” de Rossi told the Times.