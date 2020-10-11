Who is Douglas Emhoff? Meet the nation's first 'second gentleman'

The vice president of the United States will have a male spouse for the first time in US history.

For the first time in U.S. history, the vice president of the United States will have a male spouse: Douglas Emhoff. Many have already dubbed him the nation's first "second gentleman."

Vice president-elect Kamala Harris, 56, and Emhoff, 56, were married in 2014, about a year after meeting on a blind date. They were born one week apart -- Emhoff on Oct. 13, 1964 and Harris on Oct. 20.

NPR reports Emhoff was born in Brooklyn. His family later moved to New Jersey and then Los Angeles when Emhoff was in high school. He later attended the University of Southern California.

Emhoff is a lawyer specializing in entertainment and intellectual property law, according to Oprah Magazine.

While Harris and Emhoff have no children together, Emhoff has two children from a previous marriage -- Cole and Ella. They call Harris "Momala."

Emhoff's Instagram account lists him as "Dad. Kamala Harris' hubby. Lawyer."

Emhoff has been an active and vocal supporter of Harris, first when she was running for the Democratic presidential nomination last year and then for vice president. He was also a protector. One of his most notable moments was helping to pull a protester off stage who got within a couple of feet from Harris at a campaign event in 2019.