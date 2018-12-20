Donald Glover revealed that his father has died, sharing the heartbreaking news with fans at a recent concert.

Glover made the stunning announcement about the death of Donald Glover Sr.’s on Monday during his "This Is America" tour stop in Los Angeles at the Forum, according to Entertainment Tonight.

“I lost my father a couple weeks ago, and I wanted to play him some of the new songs," Glover said in a video posted by a fan on Reddit. "But he didn’t want to hear them because he was like, ‘I know they’ll be great.’ "

“I’m not saying that to talk about music. I say that to talk about trust,” Glover said before starting to get choked up.

“That’s what love is,” Glover continued, according to Entertainment Weekly. “I hope you guys get to feel that kind of love and trust in your life. There’s nothing like it. So, this song is for you, and this song is for him.”

