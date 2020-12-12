x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Portland's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Portland, Oregon | KGW.com

Nation World

Doctor says Biden's fractured foot is healing as expected

The 78-year-old Biden suffered the small fracture two weeks ago while playing with one of his dogs.
Credit: AP
President-elect Joe Biden leaves a doctor's appointment at Pennsylvania Hospital in Philadelphia, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. Biden was in for a routine two-week post-injury follow up on his fractured foot. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

PHILADELPHIA — PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joe Biden's doctor says the president-elect's fractured foot has been healing. 

Biden made the drive from his Delaware home to a Philadelphia hospital on Saturday for a special CT scan that was able to obtain a “weight-bearing” image. 

His doctor says in a statement released after the visit that the small fracture was “healing as expected” and that no more extensive injury was found.

The 78-year-old Biden suffered the small fracture two weeks ago while playing with one of his dogs.

He wore a walking boot for a few days and has since walked with a noticeable limp.

RELATED: Biden's Homeland Security pick faces questions on old probe

RELATED: Congress passes 1-week funding bill to avert government shutdown
‎New Orleans News from WWL
‎Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather in the New Orleans area on the all-new free WWL TV app. Our app features the latest breaking news that impacts you and your family, interactive weather and radar, and live video from our newscasts and local events. LOCAL & BREAKING NEWS * Receive r...
App Store |Nov 02, 2020