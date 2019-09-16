LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It was a hit with parents last year and Disney has decided to bring back their “Bedtime Hotline.”

The phone line went back in service on Monday and parents can dial 1-877-7-MICKEY.

There, you will have your choice of 6 goodnight messages from Mickey, Woody, Princess Jasmine, Anna and Elsa, Yoda and Spiderman.

At the start, you’ll get a minute-long message about special offers from Disney.

So if you want to skip that, just press “2” once your call goes through and then take your pick of who to hear from by selecting numbers 1 through 6.

The phone line runs through Sept. 30.

