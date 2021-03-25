These Disney Stores in the US just closed down

Forty stores across the U.S. and Canada closed for good Tuesday, the first of a reportedly planned 60 store closures.

Disney on Tuesday closed 40 brick and mortar Disney Stores as the brand is putting an increased emphasis on online ordering. The store locator on ShopDisney.com, as first reported by WDW News Today, notes that these stores were to close on or before March 23.

Arizona

Chandler Fashion Center

3111 W Chandler Blvd.

Chandler, AZ 85226

Arrowhead Towne Center

7700 W Arrowhead Towne Center

Glendale, AZ 85308

Scottsdale Fashion Square

7014-2216 East Camelback Road

Scottsdale, AZ 85251

California

Westfield Santa Anita

400 South Baldwin Avenue

Arcadia, CA 91007

The Shops At Mission Viejo

555 Shops at Mission Viejo Dr.

Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Montclair Plaza

5060 East Montclair Plaza Lane

Montclair, CA 91763

The Shops at Montebello

2134 Montebello Town Center

Montebello, CA 90640

Westfield Galleria At Roseville

1151 Galleria Boulevard

Roseville, CA 95678

Northridge Mall

720 Northridge Mall

Salinas, CA 93906

Fashion Valley Mall

7007 Friar Road

San Diego, CA 92108

Oakridge Mall

925 Blossom Hill Road

San Jose, CA 95123

Santa Monica Place

395 Santa Monica Place

Santa Monica, CA 90401

Colorado

FlatIron Crossing

1 West Flatiron Crossing Drive

Broomfield, CO 80021

Florida

Aventura

19575 Biscayne Boulevard

Miami, FL 33180

International Plaza

2223 NW Shore Boulevard

Tampa, FL 33607

Illinois

State Street

108 North State Street

Chicago, IL 60602

Fashion Outlets of Chicago

5220 Fashion Outlets Way

Rosemont, IL 60018

Indiana

Castleton Square

6020 East 82nd Street

Indianapolis, IN 46250

Southlake Mall

2144 Southlake Mall

Merrillville, IN 46410

Kansas

Oak Park Mall

11447 West 95th Street

Overland Park, KS 66214

Maryland

White Marsh Mall

8200 Perry Hall Boulevard

Baltimore, MD 21236-4901

Arundel Mills

7000 Arundel Mills Circle

Hanover, MD 21076

Missouri

St. Louis Galleria

1155 Saint Louis Galleria

St. Louis, MO 63117

New Jersey

Freehold Raceway Mall

3710 Route 9

Freehold, NJ 07228

New York

Tanger Outlets Riverhead

1770 West Main Street

Riverhead, NY 11901

Staten Island Mall

2655 Richmond Avenue

Staten Island, NY 10314

Ohio

Great Northern Mall

564 Great Northern Mall

North Olmsted, OH 44070

Oregon

Clackamas Town Center

12000 Southeast 82nd Avenue

Portland, OR 97266

Pennsylvania

South Hills Village

421 South Hills Village

Pittsburgh, PA 15241

Springfield Mall

1250 Baltimore Pike

Springfield, PA 19064

Tennessee

West Town Mall

7600 Kingston Pike

Knoxville, TN 37919

Texas

Cielo Vista Mall

8401 Gateway Boulevard West

El Paso, TX 79925

Memorial City

303 Memorial City Way

Houston, TX 77024

Willowbrook Mall

2000 Willowbrook Mall

Houston, TX 77070

Mall Del Norte

5300 San Dario Ave

Laredo, TX 78041

Rivercenter Mall

849 East Commerce Street

San Antonio, TX 78205

Ingram Park Mall

6301 Northwest Loop 410

San Antonio, TX 78238

North Star Mall

7400 San Pedro Avenue

San Antonio, TX 78216

Canada

Square One Shopping Centre

100 City Centre Drive

Mississauga, L5B 2C9

CrossIron Mills

261055 CrossIron Boulevard

Rocky View, T4A 0G3

USA TODAY reported in February of a planned 60 closures, making up about one-third of Disney Stores' total North American footprint. There are about 300 Disney Stores around the world.

“While consumer behavior has shifted toward online shopping, the global pandemic has changed what consumers expect from a retailer,” said Stephanie Young, president of consumer products, games and publishing, according to CNBC.

What reportedly won't be affected are the physical stores inside Disney parks as well as those inside other stores, such as Target.