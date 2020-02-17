Nikita Pearl Waligwa, an actress who appeared in the 2016 Disney film "Queen of Katwe," died Saturday at the age of 15. Multiple reports indicate Waligwa died of a brain tumor.

"Queen of Katwe" is based on a true story of a Ugandan girl and how her life changes when she learns she is gifted when it comes to playing chess.

"Fare thee well Nikita Pearl Waligwa. You were a darling to many and we have lost you to brain tumor at such a tender age," read a tweet from Nikita's school, Gayaza High School. "Rest in Perfect Peace dear."

Waligra's "Queen of Katwe" co-star, Lupita Nyong'o, posted condolences on Instagram.

"She played Gloria with such vibrancy. In her real life she had the enormous challenge of battling brain cancer. My thoughts and prayers are with her family and community as they come to terms with having to say goodbye so soon. May she truly rest in piece. May it be well with her soul," Nyong'o wrote.

Fellow co-star David Oyelowo called Waligra's battle with the tumor humbling.

She was a ball of light in @queenofkatwemovie and in life," Oyelowo wrote on Instagram. "Her light will live on."

