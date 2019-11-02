Diana Ross has taken the Grammys stage an uplifting performance of a pair of her classics in honor of her forthcoming 75th birthday.

Introduced by her grandson and wearing a dress of flowing bright red chiffon, Ross told the audience Sunday night that "when I was a little girl, I felt the joy of singing. It made me happy, it made my parents happy, and it led to this day."

She sang "The Best Years of My Life" followed by "Reach Out And Touch (Somebody's Hand)" and strode out into an audience at the Staples Center in Los Angeles that included her fellow Motown star Smokey Robinson and Motown founder Berry Gordy.

Ross has been nominated for 12 Grammys, but has never won except for a lifetime achievement award in 2012.

She talked to the crowd throughout the performance and ended it by twice declaring, "Happy birthday to me!"

Ross turns 75 on March 26.