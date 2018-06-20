David Hogg, a survivor of the Florida high school shooting, is calling for a boycott of Fox News' Laura Ingraham for the second time in months, this time because of her controversial comments about immigrant children separated from their parents.

Hogg, who has become a central figure in the gun-control movement, has been a fierce critic of Ingraham for months in the aftermath of the Valentine's Day shooting in Parkland, Fla. that left 17 dead. Hogg went after Ingraham's advertisers earlier this year after the "The Ingraham Angle" host mocked Hogg for not getting into several colleges.

He called for a boycott of her advertisers in an attempt to have them pull out from her show in late March and early April. Now, Hogg is calling for a similar protest after the "The Ingraham Angle" host compared the camps where migrant children are being housed in isolation from their parents to "summer camps."

Hogg on Tuesday listed Ingraham's advertisers on Twitter and said "if we get these advertisers pulled maybe @Ingraham will have to become a camp counselor and learn how wrong she is."

The first boycott resulted in more than a dozen advertisers pulling out from her show after mounting pressure from people around the U.S. — but the network stuck by the host.

It all started after Hogg described colleges rejecting applications and Ingraham tweeted on March 28 that Hogg "whines about" the rejections, which she called "totally predictable."

Fox News said in a statement to USA TODAY Tuesday evening that the boycott was an intimidation attempt and it would, again, stick by Ingraham.

"Laura Ingraham’s very personal, on-the-ground commitment to the plight of impoverished and abandoned children — specifically in Guatemala — speaks for itself," Fox News said in a statement. "So too does her strong belief in a commonsense, legal immigration system, which will continue to be a focus of her show. FOX News will never tolerate or give in to attempts to silence diverse viewpoints by agenda-driven intimidation efforts."

