To honor their father's love of cracking jokes, two sisters wrote a humorous obituary for him after he unexpectedly died.

The obituary published online Thursday in The Telegraph, a daily newspaper in Nashua, New Hampshire, began by saying that Thomas WJ Mulligan died "at home in his recliner as he had threatened to for years."

"He was a kid from Brooklyn who grew up to live the American Dream of marriage, a career, a house in the suburbs and two pain in the a-- kids," it continued.

Amy Mulligan-Schiripo told WMUR that she came up with the idea for the obituary with her sister, Kim Mulligan. She described their father as a "funny guy" who "was the first person to make a joke, even if the timing was off."

"And he loved to do things that would make us uncomfortable," she told the outlet.

In the tribute, the daughters described their father as a do-it-yourselfer "with no less than five unfinished projects at any time."

"He never missed the opportunity to make an inappropriate joke or take a cigarette break. He was an exceptional office Santa," it read. "His love of Doctor Who was only surpassed by his love of not wearing pants at home. He often combined these two interests."

Mulligan worked at a medical clinic for 20 years, his daughters wrote, adding that "he was clearly indispensable but his exact position remains a mystery."

He was also remembered for caring for his wife, Iris, who has advanced dementia.

"He will be remembered by all who knew him, Except Iris of course. Everyone else though," it stated.

Kim Mulligan told WMUR that their father would have loved the tribute.

“He would be so tickled that everybody is talking about him and that his daughters made this happen. He would just think it was so funny,” she said.