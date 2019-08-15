ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. — Legendary NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr is being treated after being involved in a plane crash at the Elizabethton Municipal Airport.

Earnhardt Jr., his wife Amy Reimann, daughter Isla, and two pilots were on board the plane, according to Earnhardt Jr.'s sister, Kelley Earnhardt. She said everyone was safe.

The extent of their conditions was not immediately known. The Elizabethton Fire Chief told local media that no one died in the crash.

The FAA said the Cessna Citation rolled off the end of a runway and caught fire after landing at the airport at 3:40 p.m. Thursday. Photos and video from the scene showed flames and black smoke pouring from the small plane.

Dale Earnhardt Jr., AP

Earnhardt Jr., voted NASCAR's most popular driver for 15 years, retired from full-time stock car racing in 2017. He does analysis for NASCAR on NBC.

The NASCAR circuit is racing in Bristol this weekend. The popular Saturday night race is scheduled to air on NBC Sports Network.

We will update this story when we get more information.