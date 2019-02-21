WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Consumer Reports announced their top 10 cars of the year on Thursday. Experts test nearly 50 new cars and analyze data from the Consumer Reports Auto Survey, which covers about 470,000 vehicles a year.

They said they also look at safety features, as well as crash tests to come up with their “top picks” – the cars that are the most reliable and “push the envelope when it comes to safety, technology, fuel economy and performance.”

Below is the list, but to see their full write up with in depth notes, click here.

Midsized SUV: Subaru Ascent

Midsized Car: Toyota Camry Hybrid

Compact Luxury Car: Audi A4

Subcompact SUV: Hyundai Kona

Subcompact Car: Toyota Yaris

Large Car: Toyota Avalon Hybrid

Luxury SUV: BMW X5

Hybrid/Electric Car: Toyota Prius

Compact SUV: Subaru Forester

Full-Sized Truck: Ford F-150