DENVER — A bull rider died from injuries he sustained during a Professional Bull Riders event at the National Western Stock Show Tuesday evening.

Mason Lowe was 25 years old.

Lowe was ranked 18th in the world and had been a professional bull rider for seven years, according to his biography page on the PBR website. He was from Exeter, Missouri.

"The entire PBR (Professional Bull Riders) and National Western sports family extends our heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathies to Mason’s wife Abbey and his family," Sean Gleason, the CEO of PBR said in his Facebook post.

Qualifying bull riding events took place at the National Western Stock Show Monday and Tuesday night.

Lowe's biography page says he competed Tuesday night and rode a bull named Hard Times.

“Our entire rodeo family and every member of the Stock Show community is saddened by the loss of bull rider Mason Lowe,” said National Western Stock Show President and CEO Paul Andrews, in a news release. “Our hearts and thoughts are with the Lowe family, his fellow bull riders and the entire PBR organization. The National Western Stock Show and the PBR will have a tribute tonight in honor of Mason."

The National Western Stock Show says the PBR Finals will still be held Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Denver Coliseum. According to a news release, the National Western Stock Show and PBR will conduct a special in-arena fundraiser for the Lowe family.

Last July, Jason Blasdel of Fruita died after injuries during a bull riding event at the Platte River Rodeo in Saratoga, Wyoming.

Mason Lowe competes during the PBR Kansas City Invitational at Sprint Center on February 12, 2017 in Kansas City, Missouri.

