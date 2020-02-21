A New York college is investigating whether an off-campus coronavirus-themed party violated the student code of conduct.

An Asian American student organization at the University at Albany condemned the party hosted by students last weekend by saying it was insensitive and racist. Video of the party was briefly posted on Instagram on Sunday night.

"The real life affects of this virus has led to not only mass stereotyping of Asian people, but also hundreds of deaths across the world," The Asian American Alliance at the University of Albany said in a statement on Instagram.

"Diseases that affect non-white populations are radicalized in a way that stems from the innate xenophobia of American society. It serves to dehumanize the affected population," the Alliance went on to say.

WGY News Radio reports the video showed a bucket of iced Corona beers and a person wearing a surgical mask with the caption, “Corona virus isn't gonna stop anyone from partying.” The school says the party was distasteful, hurtful and not representative of UAlbany or its students.

