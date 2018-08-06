Anthony Bourdain, the outspoken former chef and host of CNN's Parts Unknown, has died, his employer, CNN, reported Friday morning. He was 61.

The network said the cause of death was an apparent suicide.

"It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain," the network said in a statement. "His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time."

BREAKING: Anthony Bourdain of CNN’s “Parts Unknown” is dead. The chef, storyteller and Emmy-winning host has committed suicide at age 61, CNN confirms https://t.co/kUSmSJZXNm pic.twitter.com/VyZyfh5my2 — CNN (@CNN) June 8, 2018

Bourdain was in France for an upcoming episode of "Parts Unknown" when he was found unresponsive in his hotel room by his friend and chef Eric Ripert, CNN reported.

If you or a loved one is experiencing depression, emotional distress and/or a suicidal crisis, call The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. It's open 24/7, toll-free.

