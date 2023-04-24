Longtime anchor Don Lemon out at CNN weeks after Nikki Haley comments

The CNN anchor faced backlash in February from comments he made about Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley.

Example video title will go here for this video

CNN said Monday that longtime anchor Don Lemon is out at the cable news network — a move that Lemon characterized as a firing. The news comes weeks after Lemon apologized for comments he made on-air about Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley.

"I was informed this morning by my agent that I have been terminated by CNN. I am stunned," Lemon wrote on social media Monday. "After 17 years at CNN I would have thought that someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly."

About half an hour later, CNN's communications Twitter account called Lemon's statement "inaccurate": "He was offered an opportunity to meet with management but instead released a statement on Twitter."

Earlier, the account shared a memo to staff from CNN chair Chris Licht confirming that the network had "parted ways" with Lemon: "Don will forever be a part of the CNN family, and we thank him for his contributions over the past 17 years. We wish him well and will be cheering him on in his future endeavors."

Lemon had appeared Monday on "CNN This Morning." In his social media statement, he said he was never "given any indication" that the alleged dismissal was coming, and that it was "clear that there are some larger issues at play."

Lemon, one of CNN's most recognizable personalities, faced widespread criticism in February for comments about 51-year-old Haley's age. While discussing politicians' ages with co-hosts Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins, he said Haley wasn't "in her prime." He went on to say that a woman is considered to be in her prime in her 20s, 30s and maybe her 40s.

“Don’t shoot the messenger, I’m just saying what the facts are,” Lemon said after Harlow challenged his statement and asked for clarification.

He issued a statement the same day saying he regretted his “inartful and irrelevant” comments and was absent from the show for three days. He returned the next week and posted an apology on Twitter: "To my network, my colleagues and our incredible audience — I'm sorry,” he tweeted. “I've heard you, I'm learning from you, and I'm committed to doing better.”

Licht told staff members in a memo ahead of Lemon's return that the anchor would undergo unspecified training. He said it was important that the network balance accountability with fostering a culture in which people “can own, learn and grow from their mistakes.”

Lemon was switched from his own prime-time show when a revamped “CNN This Morning” was launched in November, one of Licht's biggest swings since taking control of the network last year. The show hasn't had the intended ratings effect, and CNN leadership urged patience last month amid downturn in viewership across the board.

Haley called Lemon's comments sexist in February and referred to them in fundraising appeals. In a Monday Twitter post after Lemon's ouster, she said it was "a great day for women everywhere" and linked to a campaign website selling beverage sleeves that reference the incident.

It was Monday's second major TV shakeup — Fox had just announced a sudden split from controversial primetime host Tucker Carlson.