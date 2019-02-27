Stratocumulus clouds could be wiped out by rising carbon dioxide levels and increase Earth's temperature by 14 degrees Fahrenheit within the next century, a new study released this week warns.

The puffy, white clouds help keep the Earth cool. Scientists from the California Institute of Technology, which conducted the research, said the clouds cover about 20 percent of subtropical oceans and cool the planet by shading large portions from sunlight.

The researchers' modeling showed that with CO2 emissions at 1,200 parts per million, the stratocumulus clouds break up. Discover.com reports 1,200 parts per million is about three times what the level is today, but the scientists say at the current pace of emissions, it will reach that point within a century.

The scientists say rising carbon dioxide levels could eventually cause these clouds to disappear.

The study is published in the journal Nature Geoscience.

