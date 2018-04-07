Several people who hung a banner calling for abolishing Immigration and Customs Enforcement from the Statue of Liberty's pedestal on the Fourth of July have been arrested, and authorities say a person is scaling the statue's base.

National Park Service spokesman Jerry Willis says the climber was at the base beneath the statue's foot Wednesday afternoon. Willis says police are atop the base, advising the climber to go down.

Photo courtesty of Twitter user @HelloDannyOwens

It's unclear whether the climb is related to the earlier banner demonstration.

Willis says at least six people were taken into custody then. He says federal regulations prohibit hanging banners from the monument.

The banner said "Abolish I.C.E.," referring to part of the Department of Homeland Security. ICE officers arrest and deport immigrants who are in the United States illegally, among other duties.

Photo courtesy of Twitter user @HelloDannyOwens

