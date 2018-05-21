Parents, get pumped! The cutest BIG dog from the past is coming to visit your kids.

In Fall 2019, Clifford the Big Red Dog will return for a 39-episode, three-season reboot on Amazon Prime Video and PBS KIDS.

What's new and different about the Cliffordreboot?

His look will be refreshed with "colorful new locations" and the content will largely focus on boosting "empathy," "early literacy" and "imaginative play," according to Scholastic Entertainment, the company producing the reboot.

The original TV show, which first ran in 2000 on PBS KIDS, won various awards and has aired in 110 countries. The first Clifford book published in 1963.

There is no official release date for the reboot yet. Check back in to All the Moms for updates.

© 2018 USATODAY.COM