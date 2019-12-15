Chuy Bravo, known for being the sidekick and hypeman of host Chelsea Handler on her late-night talk show that aired on E! back in 2007, has died at the age of 63.

The actor and entertainer on "Chelsea Lately" also had roles in movies, including “The Honeymooners” from 2005 with Cedric the Entertainer, according to IMDb.

Handler tweeted Sunday afternoon about his death, saying “I loved this nugget in a big way, and I took great pleasure in how many people loved him as much as I did and do.”

Heather McDonald, who wrote, produced and appeared on the TV show during its seven-year run, posted on Instagram, saying, “Please keep his family in your prayers and remember all the laughs and joy he brought to so many of us. #chuybravorip.”

TMZ reports Bravo’s family said he was hospitalized on Saturday in Mexico City, where he had been visiting relatives for the past month. They said he had a stomach ache, was rushed to an emergency room and stayed there overnight.

ET reports that in a 2007 interview, Handler praised Bravo. "The worst part of doing the show is that I have to work five days a week, which I'm not accustomed to. I'm a stand-up comedian, so I usually would work twice a week and it's for like, an hour. The best part is that Chuy and I get to spend every day together," she said. "I love him!"

It is unclear exactly what caused Bravo’s death. The Mexican-American performer was born Jesus Melgoza in Tangancícuaro, Michoacán, México, in 1956. He immigrated to the Los Angeles area when he was 15 years old.

