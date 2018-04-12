Chrissy Teigen is showing us yet another way she is relatable.

The mother of two took to Twitter Monday to inform her millions of followers that her 6-month-old son, Miles, will be wearing a corrective helmet to treat his plagiocephaly, commonly known as "baby flat-head."

"Baby miles getting fitted for a little helmet today for his adorable slightly misshapen head," she tweeted Monday. "So if you see pictures, don't feel bad for him because he's just fixing his flat and honestly he's probably gonna be even cuter with it somehow."

baby miles getting fitted for a little helmet today for his adorable slightly misshapen head. so if you see pictures, don't feel bad for him because he's just fixing his flat and honestly he's probably gonna be even cuter with it somehow — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 3, 2018

Hours later Teigen shared a picture on Instagram of her cuddling with Miles, who was wearing his new head gear.

"My baby bug got his head shaping helmet today," she captioned the image, adding her son is "a happy bug."

Earlier in the day, many parents flooded Teigen's Twitter with pictures of their own children wearing helmets, sparking an adorable thread that will surely brighten anyone's day, including the model herself.

"It is SO cute. You guys are very sweet," she tweeted after the thread caught fire.

User @C_Kosh assured the cookbook author that Miles will be charming with his new accessory. "My boy had one and was incredibly adorable," he added.

Miles will be. My boy had one and was incredibly adorable. pic.twitter.com/KjWdWgH3yZ — Craig Koshkin (@C_Kosh) December 3, 2018

@Jenamer hopped on the comment train by sharing a heartwarming picture of her child, asking, "Is this the official babies with helmets thread?"

Is this the official babies with helmets thread? pic.twitter.com/eMEcrzUYVU — Jennifer Smith (@jenamer) December 3, 2018

User @mikeCMaine added to the "pile of helmet pics" with an epic throwback photo of his daughter from 2010: "Doctor says her head is beautiful now, so she has that going for her."

Adding to the pile of helmet pics. My daughter in 2010. Doctor says her head is beautiful now, so she has that going for her. pic.twitter.com/P6B2XkdzPJ — Mike C (@mikecmaine) December 3, 2018

@Fraggle5512 says her son's head "is gorgeous now" after wearing his "Toy Story"-inspired helmet. She added in some words of encouragement: "It went by so quick."

My son had a helmet! It went by so quick and his head is gorgeous now! pic.twitter.com/yTNkVCx8fg — Kate (@fraggle5512) December 3, 2018

Teigen shares Miles and daughter Luna, 2, with husband John Legend. And by the looks of this equally adorable Instagram video Teigen posted, big sister Luna will help Miles adjust to his new helmet. Our hearts are melting. View this post on Instagram 😩 A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Nov 28, 2018 at 10:13am PST

