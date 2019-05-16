An Indiana father pretended to be his own 13-year-old child on Facebook to lure a child predator into a trap and catch him.

The Scott County Sheriff's Office said the parent was looking at his teen's Facebook account Tuesday night when he noticed an adult, identified as Brandon Ruff, 29, had been contacting the child.

The parent got on Facebook and pretended to be his child and continued the communication. Ruff came to the family home, presumably thinking he was meeting the child, the sheriff's office said. When the Ruff allegedly got there, he was met by the father who held him until deputies could arrive.

Deputies later discovered Ruff had made arrangements to meet the child on prior occasions, the sheriff's office said.

Ruff was arrested on multiple counts including child solicitation and molestation.

Deputies are looking into the possibility there are other victims and are urging parents to check their child's Facebook and Facebook Messenger accounts for any contact with Ruff. The sheriff's office said Ruff had a fake Facebook page under the name Sammy Castro.

The sheriff's office added that Ruff may have posed as a wrestler to gain the confidence of the children.

Parents who think their child is a potential victim are urged to call the Scott County Sheriff's Office.

Scott County is located about 30 miles north of Louisville, Ky.

Brandon Ruff

Scott County (Ind.) Sheriff's Office