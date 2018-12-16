A video went viral of Chicago Blackhawks mascot "Tommy Hawk" fighting with a fan at the United Center on Friday night.

According to Chicago police via the Chicago Sun-Times, the mascot – portrayed Friday night by a male – was punched and put in a headlock by the alleged attacker. In the video, Tommy Hawk bodyslams the fan before throwing a few punches.

Police were notified of the incident around 11:15 p.m. CT, the Sun-Times reported. According to box score information, Friday night's overtime game against the Winnipeg Jets would have ended around 11 p.m.

“We are gathering the facts and will have no further comment at this time, pending our investigation,” a Blackhawks spokesperson told the Sun-Times.

Blackhawks mascot Tommy Hawk was attacked at the United Center by a fan, @madkenney reports. https://t.co/SxfFKvmeXd pic.twitter.com/ljlYDrmb4T — Chicago Sun-Times (@Suntimes) December 16, 2018

The incident is another bleak moment in what has been a miserable season for the Blackhawks. They have the second-fewest points in the NHL and fired longtime coach Joel Quenneville – who guided the team to three Stanley Cup wins – earlier this season.