What do frozen custard, fried chicken and waffles and zucchini have in common?

Usually not much, but this Wednesday, Aug. 8, is an exception.

Aug. 8 is National Frozen Custard Day, National Zucchini Day and the inaugural National Fried Chicken & Waffle Day.

Metro Diner, a growing chain of 61 locations, created the sweet and savory day, and will have a rare deal on its Fried Chicken & Waffle meal Wednesday. It will be $9.99, $5 off the regular price.

The chain was featured on Food Network’s Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, hosted by celebrity chef Guy Fieri in 2010.

“We are giving fried chicken and waffles their very own day to honor just how special, delicious and popular the dish is across the country and to celebrate with our favorite people, our guests,” said Crafton Bryant, Metro Diner’s marketing director in a statement.

The meal includes half a fried chicken and a Belgian waffle topped with strawberry butter, weighing in at a whopping 2,360 calories. By the end of the year, Metro Diner estimates it will serve half a million orders, which is more than 1,200 orders a day.

Sign up for the daily 3 Things to Know Newsletter Sign up for the daily 3 Things to Know Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the 3 Things to Know Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Don't have a Metro Diner near you but want to partake in the new made-up day? Dunkin' Donuts recently added Waffle Breaded Chicken Tenders to its Dunkin’ Run menu for $2.

Wednesday also National Sneak Some Zucchini Onto Your Neighbor's Porch Day, International Cat Day, Happiness Happens Day and National Dollar Day, according to National Day Calendar.

Sweet deals

Participation and offers vary so check with your closest location before heading out.

Abbott’s Frozen Custard: Participating locations are holding contests on their Facebook pages. Most locations are asking fans to guess the correct number of gallons of custard being made Wednesday. The winner who guesses closest wins three pints. Most locations' contests will end Thursday morning.

Andy's Frozen Custard: Through Sunday, get a free small cone for every $10 spent on gift cards or for every $20 spent on gift cards earns a free small one-topping concrete blend.

BurgerFi: Get a free small custard when you mention the offer at participating locations Wednesday. In-store only and no purchase necessary. Limit one per person.

Culver's: Although there's not a nationwide promotion, individual locations may offer specials Wednesday. One way to check is by calling your closest location and some may post specials on the location's details page at www.culvers.com. Also sign up for email and text clubs for specials including a coupon for a free scoop for joining.

Dairy Queen: Not custard but ice cream, but for a limited time, download the Dairy Queen app and register for an account and get a free small Blizzard treat at participating locations. Limit one offer per person per visit. Not valid in Texas. There also are weekly exclusives through the app.

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers: Get a single cone, dish or custard cookie for $1 Wednesday. The Kansas-based chain will donate 50 cents from every treat sold Wednesday to Kids In Need Foundation, a nonprofit that provides school supplies to teachers and students nationwide.

Rita’s Italian Ice: Participating Rita’s shops have a promotional size frozen custard in a cup or cone for 99 cents Wednesday, the company announced in a news release. Portion size may vary by store.

Ritter’s Frozen Custard: On Wednesday, buy select sizes of custard and get the next size up for free on most items.

Whit’s Frozen Custard: Specials vary by location. For instance, the Whit’s Frozen Custard of Stuart, Florida, get 10 percent off the regular menu Wednesday.

More deals: Locally-owned businesses and smaller chains may also have specials Wednesday. One of the easiest ways to find out is to check restaurants' social media channels.

Zucchini deal

Noodles & Company: Swap in zucchini noodles, also known as zoodles, in place of classic noodle in any dish for free Wednesday. There's normally an extra charge. In May, the fast-casual chain became the first to offer zucchini noodles nationwide.

Kelly Tyko is a consumer columnist and retail reporter for Treasure Coast Newspapers and TCPalm.com, part of the USA TODAY NETWORK. Read her Bargainista tips at TCPalm.com/Bargainista, follow her on Twitter @KellyTyko and email her at kelly.tyko@tcpalm.com. Sign up for her weekly newsletter at www.tcpalm.com/featured-newsletter/bargainistabest.

© 2018 USATODAY.COM