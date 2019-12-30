Veggie Noodle Co. is recalling its Fresh Veggie Ramen products because the egg used in the packaged product may be contaminated by listeria.

Veggie Noodle is the latest company to be impacted by the outbreak of listeria that originated from Georgia-based Almark Foods, which recalled its hard-boiled eggs earlier this month. Almark has expanded its recall twice to involve even more products.

The recall impacts all expiration dates of the Fresh Veggie Ramen, but no other products, the company said. Listeria is a bacteria that can serious and potentially fatal infections in children and the elderly.

Consumers who have purchased any recalled Cece's products are urged not to consume it, but to discard or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with further questions can call Veggie Noodle at (512) 200-3337 email the company at info@cecesveggieco.com.

The recall of 10 products was first announced on Dec. 20. It was then expanded by Almark foods on Dec. 23 to include 76 more items. Two more companies recalled their products on Thursday, Dec. 26 because of its relationship with Almark foods.

The eggs from Almark Foods of Gainesville, Ga., were sent to foodservice operators nationwide. Almark says it has temporarily suspended all production at its Gainesville plant.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.Healthy individuals may see symptoms such as fever, headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. Pregnant women may also be at risk of miscarriage or stillbirths as a result of a listeria infection.