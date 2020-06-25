CDC: 465 salmonella infections in 42 states linked to backyard poultry

About one-third of the illnesses from the salmonella outbreaks have involved children younger than five-years-old.

WASHINGTON — Several salmonella outbreaks linked to contact with backyard poultry has now sickened 465 people in 42 states, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

In total, 86 people were hospitalized and one person in Oklahoma died from the outbreaks.

The CDC posted an update on its investigation Wednesday and said that this year there have been almost twice as many salmonella infections linked to contact with backyard poultry, like chicks and ducklings, than had been reported at this time last year.

So far, health officials have identified seven multi-state outbreaks and said the illnesses started between mid-January to early June.

About one-third of the cases involved children younger than five-years-old. While children may be tempted to kiss or snuggle little chicks and other small birds, the CDC said kids under the age of 5 shouldn't even touch them. Children should always be supervised around the birds and when they wash their hands afterward.

Kentucky has had 34 reported cases, the most for any state so far. Tennessee and Georgia are tied for the second-most number of reported cases with 26 each. That's followed by South Carolina with 23 cases, Missouri with 22 cases and Virginia with 21.

The CDC stressed that people can get sick from salmonella by touching live poultry or their environments and birds carrying the bacteria can appear healthy and clean.

"Whether you are building your first coop or are a seasoned backyard poultry owner, it’s important to know the risks of keeping poultry and the simple things you can do to stay healthy," the CDC said in a press release.

Always wash hands thoroughly with soap and water right after touching poultry, their eggs or anything in the area where they live and roam. Use hand sanitizer if no soap and water is available. Also, don't touch your face or mouth after touching the poultry unless you have washed your hands first.

Other tips from the CDC:

Don’t let backyard poultry inside the house, especially in areas where food or drink is prepared, served, or stored.

Set aside a pair of shoes to wear while taking care of poultry and keep those shoes outside of the house.

Don’t eat or drink where poultry live or roam.

Collect eggs often. Eggs that sit in the nest can become dirty or break.

Throw away cracked eggs. Germs on the shell can more easily enter the egg though a cracked shell.

Eggs with dirt and debris can be cleaned carefully with fine sandpaper, a brush, or a cloth.

Don’t wash warm, fresh eggs because colder water can pull germs into the egg.

Refrigerate eggs after collection to maintain freshness and slow germ growth.

Cook eggs until both the yolk and white are firm. Egg dishes should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F (71°C) or hotter. Raw and undercooked eggs may contain salmonella bacteria that can make you sick.