Several furry friends looking for a new home may soon be scavenging for food, too.

The Hendricks County Animal Shelter, located at 250 E. Campus Blvd. in Danville, Indiana, is using #InternationalCatDay to make a second plea for cat and kitten food donations.

The shelter reached out for help on July 24, asking for dry and canned food donations to feed cats and kittens. But it didn't receive anything.

According to a Facebook post on Wednesday, the shelter has almost exhausted its entire food inventory and is in dire need of donations.

The shelter has a wishlist of items that are always welcome, including:

Dry cat and kitten food

Dry dog food (without red dye 40)

Creamy peanut butter

Bleach

Germ-X

All or Era with Oxi-Clean laundry detergent

Paper towels

White vinegar

Orange-scented Clorox disinfecting wipes

Mr. Clean with Febreze in Meadow Rain scent

Fabric softener dryer sheets

Pine Sol Blue in Sparkling Wave scent

Soft Scrub with bleach

Scotch Brite sponges

Scotch Brite heavy duty scour pads

Equate milk and honey 64-ounce moisturizing hand soap

Scrubbing Bubbles toilet cleaning gel

Mr. Clean Magic Eraser

Donations can be dropped off at the shelter from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, plus Friday; noon to 6 p.m. Thursday; and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. The shelter is closed on Sunday.

For more information, call the Hendricks County Animal Shelter at (317) 745-9250.

