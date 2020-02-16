SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California legislators are expected to pass a resolution condemning the state’s role in the U.S. government’s internment of 120,000 Japanese Americans during World War II.

President Franklin D. Roosevelt's executive order in 1942 led to incarcerations at 10 camps, two in California.

The Democratic assemblyman who introduced the resolution said the state would be apologizing for a time when "California led the racist anti-Japanese American movement.”

The measure has bipartisan support, a rarity in the Legislature.

In this photo taken Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, Les Ouchida holds a 1943 photo of himself, front row, center, and his siblings taken at the internment camp his family was moved to, as he poses at the permanent exhibit titled "UpRooted Japanese Americans in World War II" at the California Museum in Sacramento, Calif. Ochida, who is a docent for the exhibit, and his family were forced to move in 1942 from their home near Sacramento to a camp in Jerome, Arkansas. Assemblyman Al Muratsuchi, D-Torrence has introduced a resolution to apologize for the state's role in carrying out the federal government's internment of Japanese-Americans. A similar resolution will be brought up before the state Senate by Sen. Richard Pan, D-Sacramento.(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

AP

RELATED: 'Righting a Wrong': Idaho State Museum offers glimpse inside Japanese internment camps during WWII

RELATED: Colorado History: Governor Ralph Carr stands up for the rights of all Americans after Pearl Harbor

On Tuesday, Les Ouchida was holding a photo of himself and his siblings taken in 1943 at the internment camp his family was moved to. He was at the permanent exhibit titled "UpRoot

ed Japanese Americans in World War II" at the California Museum in Sacramento.

Ochida is a docent for the exhibit. His family was forced to move in 1942 from their home near Sacramento to a camp in Jerome, Arkansas.

Assemblyman Al Muratsuchi, D-Torrence has introduced the resolution to apologize for California's role in carrying out the federal government's internment of Japanese-Americans.

A similar resolution will be brought up before the state Senate by Sen. Richard Pan, D-Sacramento.

RELATED: US flying home Americans stuck on quarantined ship in Japan amid coronavirus outbreak

RELATED: No 'Plan B' for Olympics; questions over Chinese presence as virus spreads

RELATED: Japan reports 1st death from virus, 44 more cases on cruise ship