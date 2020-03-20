As many restaurants shut down their dine-in seating options due to coronavirus, Burger King is offering free kids meals for takeout and drive-through pick-up.

Burger King is offering two free kids meals along with any other purchase via the Burger King app. The deal can be redeemed once per guest daily through April 6, 2020.

In addition to free kids meals, Burger King is also offering free delivery on app orders greater than $10.

"There's a tremendous impact on children, as a result of all the school closures," Restaurant Brands International CEO Jose Cil told Business Insider. "It's one of the hardest hit groups of Americans, because they rely so significantly on school, for lunch ... Monday through Friday, for the better part of the year."

Several kids meal options are available including 6-piece chicken nuggets and a cheeseburger.

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump praised the fast-food industry for their work making food accessible to Americans.

"I spoke with executives from America’s fast-food industry — Wendy’s, McDonald’s, all of the big ones, Burger King — and they were great," President Trump said during a coronavirus task force press briefing. "We were talking about the pick-ups in light of yesterday’s guidance, you heard, to avoid eating or drinking at bars, restaurants, or public food courts. We discussed the important role that the drive-through, pick-up, and delivery service can play in the weeks ahead."

