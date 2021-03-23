Among the victims killed was Officer Eric Talley, 51, who was the first person to respond to the scene.

BOULDER, Colo — The Boulder Police Department (BPD) has released the names of the 10 people who lost their lives in the shooting at a King Soopers Monday.

The victims were between 20 and 65 years old. One of them was a front end manager at the store where the shooting happened, another was very involved in the local theater community, and another was one of the first to run inside the supermarket while everyone else ran out.

> 9NEWS has a team working to tell the stories of these victims. If there are memories you would like to share, please email newstips@9news.com.

Here the names of the victims and what their friends and families have told us about them so far.

Rikki Olds, 25

Rikki Olds was a front end manager at the King Soopers off Table Mesa Drive where the shooting occurred. Her uncle Bob Olds remembered her as loving, hardworking, independent and self-driven.

“She hadn’t got to live life, 25 is young,” Bob Olds said. “She didn’t get to experience motherhood, marriage, any of those things. I mean it was taken from her, and I keep going back to ‘why?’”

Bob Olds remembers his niece as strong and independent and said she changed her hair color each week.

“Free will, independent, lived life on [her] terms,” Bob Olds said.

Suzanne Fountain, 59

Suzanne Fountain is remembered by Boulder's theater community as an incredible actress.

In a Facebook post, Brian Miller wrote that he got to know Suzanne while working on “Wit”, a play performed at the Nomad Theatre in Boulder in May 1982.

Tom Rowan, who now lives in New York, found out about Suzanne’s death over a Denver Theatre Facebook group.

“I was scrolling through the names, and didn’t think I’d come across someone I knew,” Rowan said. “ I was shocked.”

Rowan attended Boulder High School and was in a play with Suzanne. They starred in Winnie-the-Pooh at the Arvada Center in 1987.

“I was Rabbit, she was Piglet, and was adorable in it. She was a great colleague,” Rowan said.

Fountain also performed in Denver with the Denver Center Theatre Company for two seasons in the early 90s. The photo above shows Fountain with Jamie Horton during the 1990/91 production of Back to the Blanket.

Eric Talley, 51

Eric Talley was the first officer at the scene of the shooting. He's remembered for his commitment to public service.

"He loved this community," Boulder Police Chief Marris Herold said. "He’s everything policing needs, he cared about this community, Boulder Police, his family. He was willing to die to protect others, and that gets lost in translation."

Talley was the father of seven child, the oldest of whom is age 20. The youngest is 7.

> Video above: Boulder Chief talks about Officer Eric Talley's bravery and honors his loss.

Kevin Mahoney, 61

Erika Mahoney, news director for KAZU Radio in Pacific Grove, California said one of the victims, Kevin Mahoney, was her father and "represents all things Love."

I am heartbroken to announce that my Dad, my hero, Kevin Mahoney, was killed in the King Soopers shooting in my hometown of Boulder, CO. My dad represents all things Love. I'm so thankful he could walk me down the aisle last summer. pic.twitter.com/SLS2bdm5Hc — Erika Mahoney (@MahoneyEb) March 23, 2021

Denny Stong, 20

Neven Stanisic, 23

Tralona Bartkowiak, 49

Teri Leiker, 51

Teri Leiker was an employee at the King Soopers store, according to Allan Wooley, who said that he used to work with her at the store where the shooting occurred.

"Still in shock," he said. "Everybody loved her here at the store."

Wooley also said that he participated in Special Olympics with Leiker, who competed in track and field and in skiing.

"She was funny. Always going to remember her smile and her laugh. She used to laugh a lot," he said. "That’s what I’m going to miss about her. Her smile made everybody feel good inside every day when she was working.”

He said that Leiker did bagging and cart return duties at the store.

Lynn Murray, 62

Jody Waters, 65

Jody Waters worked in the fashion industry and had dreams of setting up her own boutique, according to her friend Scott Schaefer.

"We loved Jody. She was a beautiful soul. She was a warm person with a light in her eye," he said.

Schaefer, who owns Embrazio in Boulder, shared a photo he said was taken four or five years ago during a trade show event.

“Looking at that photo this morning reminded me what a positive spirit she was," he said. "She was always looking for ways to interact with people as the outgoing personality she was. She was a beautiful person.”

