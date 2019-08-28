LONDON, UK — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will temporarily shut down Parliament in mid-October, squeezing the time for the opposition to thwart a no-deal Brexit.

In comments on Wednesday, Johnson confirmed earlier reports that he would hold the Queen's Speech — normally a formality that outlines the legislative agenda — on Oct. 14. Since Parliament is normally suspended before the speech, the decision means opposition lawmakers would be unlikely to have enough time to pass laws blocking the U.K.'s exit from the European Union on Oct. 31 without a negotiated deal.

Johnson says that he "spoke to Her Majesty The Queen to request an end to the current parliamentary session."

He says a central feature of the legislative program will be the introduction of a bill to leave the European Union and "to secure its passage before 31 October."

Johnson concludes that: "As always my door is open to all colleagues should you wish to discuss this or any other matter."

U.K. House of Commons Speaker John Bercow has responded with outrage, saying that it "represents a constitutional outrage."

Bercow says he was not told in advance of Johnson's decision. He says "it is blindingly obvious" that the purpose of the suspension "would be to stop Parliament debating Brexit and performing its duty in shaping a course for the country."

Bercow says that Johnson should be seeking to establish his democratic credentials, rather than undermine them.

He adds that "shutting down Parliament would be an offense against the democratic process and the rights of Parliamentarians as the people's elected representatives."

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson says Johnson is embarking on a "dangerous and unacceptable course of action".

She said: "Shutting down Parliament would be an act of cowardice from Boris Johnson."