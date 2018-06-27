U.S. President Donald Trump's national security adviser is due in Moscow Wednesday to lay the groundwork for a possible U.S.-Russia summit.

National Security Adviser John Bolton will meet Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and then head to the Kremlin for a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Anticipation has been high for a possible Trump-Putin meeting as Trump seeks to mend strained relations with Russia. Ties between the two nations have sunk to their lowest point in decades.

Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that the discussions with Bolton will focus on international stability, regional problems and "the sorrow state of our bilateral relations."

Lavrov has said previously that Moscow "is ready for contacts." Vienna, Austria has been mentioned as a possible location for such a meeting, but no details have been made public.

