The next generation of Air Force One will abandon the planes' traditional color scheme in favor of red, white and blue, President Donald Trump told CBS News in an interview that aired Tuesday, confirming reports about changes to the planes' iconic look.

The interview came the same day that the Department of Defense announced that Boeing had secured a $3.9 billion contract to build two new Air Force One planes.

"Boeing gave us a good deal," Trump told CBS, adding that he saved $1.5 billion on the project.

However, Trump had previously criticized an estimate close to the final cost: "Boeing is building a brand new 747 Air Force One for future presidents, but costs are out of control, more than $4 billion. Cancel order!" he tweeted in December 2016.

While "Air Force One" can be used as a label for any Air Force aircraft carrying the president, it usually refers to planes specifically designed for the president, the White House says.

Since the days of former President John F. Kennedy, those planes have been painted an iconic mix of white and blue, Reuters reported.

"Air Force One is going to be incredible. It's gonna be the top of the line, the top in the world. And it's gonna be red, white and blue, which I think is appropriate," Trump told CBS.

The planes are expected to be completed by December 2024, the Department of Defense said.

Trump acknowledged in his interview with CBS that the plane would largely be for future presidents.

