Bob Barker celebrated his 95th birthday Wednesday after two health scares in the past two months.

The TV icon recently made headlines after he was hospitalized in late October due to back pain and again last month for the same reason. Following his November hospitalization, his business manager, William Prappas, told USA TODAY he would be home in time for Thanksgiving.

Barker spent more than 50 years in the limelight, most notably hosting CBS' "The Price is Right" from 1972 to 2007. In recent years, he's been seen in public less frequently.

However, he returned to "The Price is Right" in 2013 to celebrate his 90th birthday and again in 2015 to guest host an April Fool's Day episode.

He also frequently appeared on scripted shows and films as himself. His cameos included "Happy Gilmore," "How I Met Your Mother," "Futurama," "The Bold and the Beautiful" and "SpongeBob SquarePants" (as Bob Barnacle).

A longtime animal rights activist and PETA supporter, Barker was known among "Price" fans for closing the game show by urging viewers to "help control the pet population."

"Have your pets spayed or neutered," he concluded each episode.

Check out the photo gallery below for a look back at Barker's illustrious career: