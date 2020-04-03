LOS ANGELES — Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg plans to reassess whether he should stay in the race after disappointing results during Super Tuesday's primaries.

A person close to the Bloomberg campaign confirmed the deliberations.

Tuesday marked Bloomberg's first elections, and he spent more than $180 million in the 14 states that voted.

The former mayor of New York City won at least four delegates from the United States territory American Samoa. He won 49.9 percent of the vote or 175 votes. These secured delegates bring him up to a total of nine.

To win the nomination, candidates need at least 1,991 of the total 3,979 pledged delegates.

Former Vice President Joe Biden won key states like Virginia and North Carolina where Bloomberg had spent millions of dollars and campaigned heavily.

Bernie Sanders won California, the largest delegate prize in the primary contest and a state where Bloomberg spent at least $57 million on TV ads.

Before polls open, Bloomberg tweeted, "Today is our first step to making Donald Trump a one-term president."

During Super Tuesday, the former mayor of New York City held a campaign rally at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Fla.

RELATED: 14 states are voting on Super Tuesday. Here are the results so far.

RELATED: Where will Pete Buttigieg's voters go now that he's dropped out?

RELATED: Who is running for president in 2020?

RELATED: 60% of voters think Obama endorsed a candidate. He hasn't.