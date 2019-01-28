Tonight is the night actors celebrate their fellow actors.

Unlike other awards shows, the Screen Actors Guild Awards is all about the actors. The awards are given for acting, to actors by actors.

Actors from both the big and small screen will gather at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles to celebrate each other at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

"Will and Grace" actress Megan Mullaly will host. She's only the second host in the history of the awards. "The Good Place's" Kristen Bell was the first to host the show, in 2018.

Two awards have already been announced. Actor Alan Alda will recieve the SAG Life Achievement Award. He's the 55th recipient. "Crazy Rich Asians" star Harry Shum Jr. is the show's ambassador.

The full list of winners will be updated live below. Winners will be in bold.

FILM :

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

A Star Is Born

WINNER: Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

Crazy Rich Asians

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture

Christian Bale, Vice

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

WINNER: Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

John David Washington, BlacKkKlansman

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture

Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns

WINNER: Glenn Close, The Wife

Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

WINNER: Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Timothée Chalamet, Beautiful Boy

Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman

Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born

Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Amy Adams, Vice

WINNER: Emily Blunt, A Quiet Place

Margot Robbie, Mary Queen of Scots

Emma Stone, The Favourite

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Ant-Man and the Wasp

Avengers: Infinity War

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

WINNER: Black Panther

Mission: Impossible – Fallout

TELEVISION :

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

The Americans

Better Call Saul

The Handmaid's Tale

Ozark

WINNER: This Is Us

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Atlanta

Barry

GLOW

The Kominsky Method

WINNER: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

WINNER: Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Joseph Fiennes, The Handmaid's Tale

John Krasinski, Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Julia Garner, Ozark

Laura Linney, Ozark

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

WINNER: Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Robin Wright, House of Cards

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader, Barry

WINNER: Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Henry Winkler, Barry

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Alison Brie, GLOW

WINNER: Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie

Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series

Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso

WINNER: Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal

Anthony Hopkins, King Lear

Bill Pullman, The Sinner

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series

Amy Adams, Sharp Objects

WINNER: Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora

Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects

Penélope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Emma Stone, Maniac

Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series

WINNER: GLOW

Marvel's Daredevil

Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan

The Walking Dead

Westworld