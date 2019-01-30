A bipartisan bill has been introduced that would prohibit payment to Congress, the president and vice president while a government shutdown is in effect.

The legislation, called “Solidarity in Salary Act of 2019,” was introduced by Rep. Jared Golden (D-Maine), Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas) and Rep. Max Rose (D-NY).

The proposed bill comes the same day that the Democratic-controlled House approved a 2.5 percent pay raise for civilian federal employees, a step that lawmakers said shows respect for a workforce that just endured a 35-day partial government shutdown.

RELATED: Lawmakers hopeful of agreement to prevent shutdown

More than 800,000 federal workers missed paychecks during the five-week shutdown, including the more than 400,000 who were forced to work without pay.

Rep. Golden said in a tweet in support of his bill, “Federal workers don’t get paid during a gov’t shutdown. Neither should Congress. It’s just common sense.”

The introduced legislation would essentially withhold daily pay of the president, vice president and members of Congress, to later release it after a shutdown ended.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.