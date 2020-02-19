Sen. Bernie Sanders' presidential campaign plans to ask for a partial recount of the Iowa caucus results after the state Democratic Party released results of its recanvass that show Sanders and Pete Buttigieg in an effective tie.

In the new results, Buttigieg has 563.207 state delegate equivalents and Sanders has 563.127 state delegate equivalents out of 2,152 counted.

Before the recanvass, the margin was 2.774 state delegate equivalents, according to The Washington Post. It's now 0.08.

That is a margin of 0.004%

Sanders remains in the lead in the popular vote, 45,831 to Buttigieg's 43,273, according to CNN.

RELATED: Michael Bloomberg qualifies for Wednesday's Democratic debate

RELATED: Establishment fears Sanders nomination; Democrats take aim at Bloomberg

The Associated Press remains unable to declare a winner based on the available information, as the results may still not be fully accurate and are still subject to the recount.

Why does it matter? Because with Buttigieg receiving the most state delegate equivalents, he will be awarded 13 national convention delegates to 12 for Sanders, according to the Associated Press. The official winner, once declared, will get one more delegate. With eight candidates still in the field, not only does every delegate matter but also being able to declare you won the most states matters if there is a brokered convention.

Both Buttigieg and Sanders have declared victory in Iowa.