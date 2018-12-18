Twitter user Owen Williams' tale of an inspiring holiday deed has warmed hearts across the internet, a week before Christmas.

In a post Monday, he wrote about an elderly neighbor, Ken, who, before his passing, bought Christmas presents for Williams' 2-year-old daughter-- enough for the next 14 years.

I miscounted. It’s fourteen gifts.



He always told us he’d live till he was 100-years-old, so these gifts would have taken him up to our little girl’s 16th Christmas. — Owen Williams 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@OwsWills) December 17, 2018

Williams said Ken's daughter visited to bestow the gifts shortly after his passing.

In a Twitter thread, Williams described Ken as a former salvage diver, seaman, carpenter, baker and accordion-player who planned to live to age 100. He also shared fond memories of his neighbor, like when Williams' dog met him for the first time:

Our dog loved him. I mean, genuine visceral love. It was mainly due to the chocolate digestive biscuits he gave her on first meeting. She’d scream whenever she saw him. Really scream. Like a banshee. He’d call her “my darling” and “sweetheart”.



This is her first meeting. pic.twitter.com/DoG1F8mprO — Owen Williams 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@OwsWills) December 17, 2018

After polling Twitter, Williams opened one of the gifts from Ken out of curiosity. It turned out to be the book "Christmas Eve at the Mellops'."

