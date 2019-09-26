Two iconic pieces of pop culture -- one in music, the other in television -- made their debuts 50 years ago Thursday.

The Beatles released their final album, "Abbey Road," on September 26, 1969. Not only is it remembered for the music but the iconic album cover. No title -- just John Lennon, George Harrison, Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr walking through a zebra crossing on Abbey Road in London.

Two of the best known songs from the band's final go-round included "Come Together" and "Here Comes The Sun." A new music video for "Here Comes The Sun" is set to debut on YouTube Thursday.

If you need a reminder of the songs, here is a Spotify playlist of "Abbey Road."

And if you ever want to go to that crosswalk, here is a Google Map with directions to get there.

Unbeknownst to many fans, the band was falling apart as they produced the album. By the spring of 1970, it was clear the Beatles era was over.

On the same day as the Beatles' swan song album, Americans sat in front of their televisions to hear the story of a lovely lady, a man named Brady and their blended family of three boys, three girls, a housekeeper named Alice and a dog named Tiger. "The Brady Bunch" premiered on September 26, 1969.

The show, which lasted five seasons, gave way to the short-lived spinoff "The Brady Brides" and a handful of TV movie specials.

The actors who played the Brady kids can currently be seen on HGTV's "A Very Brady Renovation" as they renovate the house that served as the exterior for the Brady home.